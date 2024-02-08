Assam: Golaghat District Commissioner Dr P Uday Praveen visits Sarupathar sub district

GOLAGHAT: District Commissioner of Golaghat District Dr P Uday Praveen visited several places of Sarupathar sub-district on Tuesday. He visited Angsa Jildai Shyam Higher Secondary School, Rajapukhuri Shyamgaon Anganwadi Centre and Bajalbari Daragaon Anganwadi Centre under Sarupathar sub district. During the inspection, the commissioner took stock of the functioning of the school as well as the centres and directed the workers and helpers to manage the two centres smoothly.

Later, the DC visited Rajapukhuri Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Uriamghat and interacted with the doctors and health workers present there and took stock of their problems. During the inspection, the DC was accompanied by Additional Commissioner of Sarupathar Sub district Syed Wasbir Subhani and Block Development Officer of South Development Block Tamasha Das. He also visited Rajapukhuri Buddhist Vihara No. 1 under Sarupathar sub-district and interacted with the locals. The DC also visited Rajapukhuri and took stock of various local problems.

Also Read: NABARD, Assam Regional Office, Guwahati, organize a training programme on jute products

Also Watch;