NABARD, Assam Regional Office, Guwahati, organize a training programme on jute products

NAGAON: NABARD, Assam Regional Office, Guwahati, organized a training programme on macrame and jute crafts under Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) at the conference hall of Bholaguri Satra Samabai Samittee Ltd, Kaliabor Development Block. The training programme was inaugurated on Tuesday by Rajendra Perna, DDM, NABARD in presence of Khurshid Ansani, LDM, AGVB, Uttam Bhadra, BM, Mantu Bora, chairman of the Samabai Samittee, Rashmi Rekha Hazarika, BPM, ASRLM, master trainer Juri Baruah and secretary of the implementing agency Gramya Unnayan Santha - Mukut Deka.

Over 30 members from various Self Help Groups under Kaliabor Development Block participated in the training programme. While inaugurating the programme, Rajendra Perna, DDM, NABARD informed that in order to bridge the skill deficits and to facilitate optimization of production activities undertaken by the members of Self Help Groups, NABARD has been supporting need-based MEDPs since 2006. Besides, the MEDP training on macrame and jute crafts activities, the training session will cover training on record as well as book keeping, enterprise management, business dynamic, etc along with a practical session regarding manufacturing various products of jute like wall hanging, table tops, dinning cover, flower stand etc, Perna said, adding that the eligible trainees would be provided credit support too after completion of their training through the local bankers being associated with the government agency.

