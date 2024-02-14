Assam: Golaghat District Commissioner visits government land

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: The District Commissioner of Golaghat district, Dr. P. Uday Praveen, visited the area of government land on the bank of the Dhansiri in Golaghat and interacted with the local people. The commissioner also examined how applications under Bashundhara could be resolved as per government norms. The commissioner directed the circle officer to conduct the necessary surveys in this regard and submit a report.

During the inspection, the Commissioner was accompanied by Triveni Gogoi, Circle Officer, Golaghat Revenue Circle, Lat Mandal concerned, and Kanango, Supervisor.

