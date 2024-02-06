Assam: Golaghat district Congress observed Black Day for not arresting accused of Bhupen Bora

GOLAGHAT: Golaghat district Congress on Monday observed black day for not arresting the accused who physically assaulted Assam Pradesh Congress president Bhupen Bora. Golaghat District Congress president Dadu Taye said that on January 21, Assam Pradesh Congress committee president Bhupen Bora was assaulted at Jamugurihat. The accused was still not arrested by the police. District Congress protest against the fascist policies of the BJP government. Assam Police has been writing poems on social media, uploading arrest information, but did not arrested the accused. Further he said democracy has been lost in the country during the days of the BJP-led coalition government. In the coming days, if Bhupen Bora’s attacker is not arrested and false cases are not withdrawn, there will be intense protests. Apart from this, on February 12, Bhupen Bora will appear before the Jorhat police for interrogation. If police doesn’t withdraw the case registered against Bhupen Bora on that day, then they will be forced to implement a “jail bharo” programme in the district headquarters of entire Assam.

