Preparations in full swing for 93rd session of Srimanta Sakardeva Sangha in Kamrup (R) district

GORESWAR: The 93rd session of Srimanta Sakardeva Sangha (SSS) will commence at Hatikhola Pathar near Rangiya in Kamrup (R) district from February 9 with a three day-long colourful programmes. As per the programme on February 9, following cleanliness drive, morning prayers, Naam Prasanga, tree sapling plantation and thereafter main gate and several gates of volunteer camp, Naamghar, delegate camp, office for reception committee and its sub- committees and main committee of the Srimata Sankardeva Sangha (SSS), book fair and exhibition, special delegate camp, temporary shed and stage will be inaugurated by the invitees. Sitting of higher devotees (Sharan Sadasya) and main executive meet, drama house inauguration, mass community prayers, playing of one-act play, cultural get together and general meeting of central women welfare branch committee will be on the first day of the session. A colourful cultural rally will be taken out before the religious meet.

The mass religious open meeting will be presided over by Bhabendra Nath Deka, Padadhikar of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha which will be inaugurated by Kamalakanta Gogoi, adviser of the SSS. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will grace the open meeting as chief guest while Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam will take part as special honourable guest in the open meeting.

Rajanikanta Dutta, former Padadhikar of SSS, Rameswar Teli, State Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Labour and Employment, Former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta will attend as guests of honour.

