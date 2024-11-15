Assam: Golaghat Literary Festival and Book Fair-2024 from November 27

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: Golaghat Literary Festival and Book Fair will be held from November 27 to December 6 at Samannaykshetra in Golaghat. In this regard Lai-khuta of Golaghat literary festival and Book Fair 2024 was erected on Tuesday at Samannayshketra..

Golaghat Literary Festival and Book Fair will be held with the initiative of Vox Populi with the help of Golaghat district administration, various organizations and people of Golaghat with a 10-day long colourful programme from November 27 to December 6.

On this occasion, a programme of setting up of ‘Laikhuta’ of literary festival and book fair was held on Tuesday in a festive environment at Samannashketra. Biswajit Phukan, a popular MLA from Sarupathar constituency, inaugurated the book fair by lighting a lamp and incense sticks.

Speaking at a meeting presided over by Purna Rajkhowa, Executive President of Golaghat Literary Festival and Book Fair organising Committee MLA Biswajit Phukan announced all cooperation on behalf of the government and administration in such a positive and constructive programme of intellectual movement like book fair. He also highlighted in detail the subject of history with regard to the fact that the Assamese language has attained the status of classical language. The meeting was addressed by the president Vox Populi and secretary of Golaghat Literary Festival and Book Fair Debjit Phukan.

President, Golaghat Zilla Sahitya Sabha, Tafzul Haque Barbara, Eminent Educationist Dr Nripen Baruah, Former Principal of Golaghat Debraj Roy College Dr. Putul Chandra Saikia among others were present as guests of honour.

It is to be noted that apart from Assam, leading publishing houses of states like Delhi, Kolkata, Haryana will participate in the Golaghat Literary Festival and Book Fair. The publishing houses of Bangladesh will also participate in the Golaghat Book Fair. Various intellectual, cultural colourful programmes and various competitions will be held in collaboration with various groups, organizations, events and organizations at the book fair. President of Golaghat Literary Festival and Book Fair-2024 organising Committee Ajanta Neog, Working President Purna Rajkhowa and General Secretary Debjit Phukan sincerely sought the cooperation and presence of all the people in all the day’s programme.

Also Read: First Banlata Book Fair Kicks Off at Lakhimpur Commerce College