First Banlata Book Fair Kicks Off at Lakhimpur Commerce College

LAKHIMPUR: The first Banlata Book Fair started from Friday at Lakhimpur Commerce College. The book fair was organized by Banlata, a well-known book publisher and seller, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Central Library and Cultural Cell of Lakhimpur Commerce College. The book fair will have revised text books of the first and third semesters of the four-year undergraduate course of under NEP Dibrugarh University and will be available at discounted prices.

