Assam: Golaghat observes Safer Internet Day with Awareness Workshop

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A workshop was held at the Golaghat District Commissioner’s office to observe ‘Safer Internet Day’ on Tuesday. The event, chaired by District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakati, aimed to raise awareness about safe internet usage and cybercrime prevention in the digital age. Attendees included senior officials from various administrative and other departments, students from Golaghat Engineering College, and concerned citizens. The workshop emphasized the importance of secure internet practices in today’s digital world.

