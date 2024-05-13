Assam: Golaghat Outraged by 'Babashyam' Death, Calls for Justice After Police Shooting

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, Babashyam, also known as Baba, passed away due to gunshot wounds from the Golaghat police firing incident.

The incident has sparked demands for justice in the community. Babashyam was accused of attacking two people with sharp weapons in Kumarpatty, Golaghat, on April 30.

Police shot him while trying to control the situation. After battling for 12 days, he died at Jorhat Medical College on Sunday.