Assam: Golaghat Outraged by 'Babashyam' Death, Calls for Justice After Police Shooting

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, Babashyam, also known as Baba, passed away due to gunshot wounds from the Golaghat police firing incident.
The incident has sparked demands for justice in the community. Babashyam was accused of attacking two people with sharp weapons in Kumarpatty, Golaghat, on April 30.
Police shot him while trying to control the situation. After battling for 12 days, he died at Jorhat Medical College on Sunday.
Family members and people from the area have expressed their concerns about the police's use of deadly force. They have also pointed out Baba Shyam's reported mental health issues.
"The police had no right to shoot him in the face; they could have aimed for his leg," said the deceased's cousin. "Babashyam is survived by his mother, wife, two daughters, and one son. The Assam government's relevant department needs to step in. The police must explain why they shot him. We demand justice. He had mental health issues and would become aggressive after drinking alcohol," the cousin added.
The deceased's mother mourned the loss of her only son and appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for help. "He was my only son; how will I live now? Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma needs to step in. This is an injustice by the Assam police," she stressed.
The situation unfolded in Golaghat's Kumarpatty when the police, acting swiftly to protect the public, had to shoot at Babashyam, also known as Baba.
He was reportedly posing a threat to the community with his aggressive behavior. Before the confrontation with the local police, he had allegedly attacked two individuals.
As demands for justice echo through the community, the Assam government and state police are under increasing pressure to deal with the concerns about how Babashyam died.
ALSO WATCH: