Assam: Golaghat police personnel among 4 arrested in prisoner escape

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: Four persons, including police personnel, have been arrested on Sunday in connection with the escape of three prisoners from police custody. Those arrested are police officer Biren Chandra Bora, Home Guard Krishna Kanta Das, Diku Saikia and Hibjur Rahman, the brother of triple murder accused Najibur Rahman.

Notably, more than 24 hours have passed, but the Golaghat police have yet to trace the three escaped prisoners. The escapees—Najibur Rahman, Rupam Kalita, and Ajay Gowala—fled Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital on Saturday after allegedly escaping on a police motorcycle.

Among them, Najibur Rahman is the prime accused in a triple murder case. On 24 July 2023, he allegedly brutally murdered three members of a family on Hindi School Road in Golaghat town.

Also Read: Assam: Three undertrial prisoners escape on a police motorcycle in Golaghat