Assam: Three undertrial prisoners escape on a police motorcycle in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Three undertrial prisoners escaped from Shahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital while undergoing medical treatment. The escapees have been identified as Najibur Rahman, Rupam Kalita, and Ajay Gowala. Among them, Najibur Rahman is accused in triple murder case of Golaghat. It may be recalled that on July 24, 2023, a brutal incident took place on Hindi School Road in Golaghat town, where three members of a family were allegedly murdered. Najibur Rahman is accused in the case.

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