Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Tinsukia Hosts Animal Health Camp and Vaccination Drive in Guijan Gaon

TINSUKIA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tinsukia organised a day-long Animal Health Camp and Vaccination Programme in collaboration with Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Tinsukia and Mobile Veterinary Unit (Dial No. 1962) on Thursday at Guijan Gaon, Tinsukia in the presence of the veterinary officer, from Local Board Veterinary Dispensary, Tinsukia, Dr Hiramoni Deka, veterinary officer from BCPP, Gellapukhuri, Tinsukia, Dr Apurba Hazarika, mobile veterinary officer, Tinsukia, Dr Amitabh Dev, programme assistant (veterinary) Dr Gautomi Dutta, and SMS (Soil Science) from KVK Tinsukia, Dr. Kripal Borah.

In the camp around 61 farmers and farm women participated in the programme and about 126 cattle, 111goats, 110 pigs and 2,263 numbers of poultry were examined and treated accordingly. Besides, KVK Tinsukia also distributed vitamins, mineral supplements, rumenotorics, anthelmitics, and liver tonics among the animal raisers. Under this vaccination programme, about 330 animals were vaccinated against Lumpy skin disease, Goat pox and PPR. Villagers from Guijan gaon as well as nearby villages were highly benefited from this camp.

Also Read: Cachar District Administration Prepares for 78th Independence Day with Vibrant Programs

Also watch: