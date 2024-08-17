Assam: Gold ornaments looted in Demow Heuj Path

DEMOW: A theft incident took place in Demow Heuj Path in Modhupur in broad daylight on Friday. According to sources, the theft incident took place in the residence of a teacher Nayenmoni Kotoky in Modhupur where miscreants entered the residence and looted precious gold ornaments from the house in broad daylight when no one was present in the house. The incident came to light when the owner of the house came and saw the door of the backside of the house open and found the almirahs open. After that, the Demow Police was informed. Investigation is on.

Also Read: Chitralata Phukan's Legacy Honored on 11th Death Anniversary with Call for Continued Research on Her Work

Also Watch: