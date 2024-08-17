Chitralata Phukan's Legacy Honored on 11th Death Anniversary with Call for Continued Research on Her Work

GAURISAGAR: Chitralata Phukan spent her time, energy, money and thoughts for the oppressed women of the society all her life. These are also reflected in all of Chitralata Pukan’s stories, novels, poems, etc Her critics have unanimously acknowledged that Chitralata Pukan has a strong voice and a good sense of humour. His writings are not fictional. This was stated by Mamoni Gogoi Baruah, retired vice principal of CKB college, Teok and executive president, Lekhika Santha, Asom while speaking as invited speaker in the eleven death anniversary of Chitrata Phukan. Chitralata Phukan, a prominent litterateur social worker and former vice principal of Jhanji HNS college passed away on August 13, 2013.

On the eve of her 11th death anniversary Jhanji Sakha Lekhika Santha organized a public meeting at Phulpanichiga ME school. The meeting was chaired by Bina Baruah, Axom Xahitya Xabha, Jhanji Branch. The meeting was attended by Dr. Namita Chutia, president of Lekhika, Jorhat District and Retd. Professor of Bahona College, Jorhat. She urged the younger generation to engage in research on the literature of Chitralata Pukan. Another distinguished guest, former president of Asom Lekhika Santha Jogmaya Gogoi, spoke about her long experience with Chitralata Pukan and said that Chitralata Pukan is a unique storyteller.

Jibamoni Nath, assistant professor, Jhanji HNS college said that it is important to keep Chitralata Pukan alive among the new generation through study and proper review of her works.

