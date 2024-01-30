Assam: Gold Worth Rs 1.3 Cr Seized by SSB, 3 Arrested

CHIRANG: Based on confidential information, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) carried out an operation in the Chirang district of the state and seized a sizeable amount of gold and cash. A total of three Indian citizens were also apprehended by the police team in connection to the matter.

The operation took place on Monday when the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)'s 64th Battalion apprehended three Indian citizens who were engaging in illegal gold smuggling at the Border Out Post, Daranga. Kanhaiya Singh, Commandant, 64th Battalion (SSB), had received confidential information that some individuals were crossing the border from Bhutan and smuggling lakhs of rupees worth of gold into Indian territory. To address the issue, he formed a team under the supervision of Prashant Gautam, Deputy Commandant of the 64th Battalion. The team was led by Assistant Commandant Devan Singh. The operation was executed with thorough vigilance and resulted in the successful seizure of the smuggled gold biscuits.