Assam: Golden Jubilee Closing Ceremony at Dupani High School Ended in Demow

DEMOW: The Dupani High School was established in the year 1972, and the year-long Golden Jubilee celebration programmes of the school were organized. The closing ceremony of the Golden Jubilee of the Dupani High School was organized in the school on October 25 and October 26.

As per the schedule, on October 25, the programme started with the inauguration of the welcome gate by Jagat Chandra Gogoi, Founder Headmaster. A career counselling programme was organized. Ranjan K. Barua, career counselling, North-East Youth Foundation, was present as a resource person. A former student Sanmillan and a familiar discussion were organized. A drama was performed during the evening on that day.

On October 26, an open session was organized which was presided over by Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of Demow Constituency, as well as President of the Organizing Committee, and was inaugurated by Rajani Kanta Dutta, former Padhadhikar of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. A souvenir was inaugurated by Dr. Gitali Saikia, HOD of the English Department of HCDG College Nitaipukhuri. Dr. SoumarJyoti Mahanta, Principal of Sivasagar Commerce College, was present as a specific orator. During the evening the cultural programme was organized.

