Assam: Golgahat Press Club organises Anti-Drug Awareness Workshop

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Concerned over the increasing prevalence of drug abuse in Golaghat district, the Golaghat Press Club, in association with Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and Golaghat Bengali High School, organised an anti-drug awareness workshop at Golaghat Bengali High School on Tuesday.

The workshop was formally inaugurated by Dr Debajit Phukan, President of Golaghat Press Club and professor of Debraj Roy College. Former Principal of Debraj Roy College, Dr Putul Chandra Saikia, attended the programme as the resource person. He elaborated on the dangers of drug abuse and its adverse impact on individuals, families, and society.

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