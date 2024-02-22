Assam: Golokganj Police of Dhubri arrested Bride, groom

DHUBRI: Golokganj Police of Dhubri on the basis of a tip off, raided a wedding site at Charaikhola village under Golokganj police station on Tuesday night and arrested the bride, groom, kazi and others. The victim was identified as Ainul Haque, 33, a father of two children from Bishandai village in Golakganj. The bride was previously married at the age of 13. She is still a minor was about to get married to Ainul Haque, police sources said. Others who were arrested were Kazi Sahabuddin Mir, 38, Rafiq Sarkar, 58, Nazrul Sheikh, 28, and Dhan Uddin Sheikh, 60 in connection to violation of Child Marriage Act.

