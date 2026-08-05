Assam: Goods worth Rs 2 lakh from grocery shop looted in Bongaigaon district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A daring burglary was reported from Nitya Bazar under the South Boitamari police outpost in Bongaigaon district on Monday night. Talking to the press, Md Wajed Ali, owner of the shop, said that he came to know about the incident on Tuesday morning. “I came to open the shop and noticed that the shutter was broken. When I entered, I found many items missing,” he said. As stated by police sources, the incident took place at around 2:52 am. “The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras, and through this footage, we are leading our investigation,” a police source mentioned.

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