Daylight Burglary at Jamugurihat; Cash and Valuables Looted from House

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Sensation continued to prevail in and around the Jamugurihat area when the news of daylight burglary reached the masses. According to available information, an incident of daytime burglary took place in the house of one Nayanmani Saikia, a resident of Barhampur here, on Sunday afternoon when no one was home. All the family members went to attend a bhagawat oration programme in the same village. The miscreants broke the lock on the entrance and looted cash and valuables, including jewellery, brass materials, etc. The victim’s family has registered a case at Jamuguri police station in this regard.

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