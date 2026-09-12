Assam: Gorkha-backed candidates capture top posts in Digboi College Students’ Union Poll

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DIGBOI: Candidates backed by the All Assam Gorkha Students' Union (AAGSU) secured the two key posts in the 2026-27 Digboi College (Autonomous) Students' Union election, with Anuj Upadhyay elected President and Chhabilal Sharma taking the post of General Secretary.

Both candidates defeated nominees supported by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), emerging with substantial margins in the contest for the two posts for which polling was held.

Five other posts were filled without a contest, with Paban Chetry elected Minor Games Secretary, Tanisha Upadhyay Debate Secretary, Abhishek Prajapati Vice-President, Bompi Gamlin Major Games Secretary, and Anannya Dutta Sharma Girls' Common Room Secretary. The results triggered celebrations among Gorkha students, who later took out a rally from the main gate of Digboi College to Digboi town. Students participated enthusiastically in the procession, following which the newly elected office-bearers were formally felicitated.

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