Assam: Gorkha community celebrates Teej festival in Hojai

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HOJAI: Nepali-speaking Gorkha women across the greater Hojai area celebrated the festival of Teej with great joy and enthusiasm. As part of the traditional customs, married daughters were invited back to their maternal homes to mark the occasion. On the second day of the bright fortnight of the Bhadra month (Bhadra Shukla Dwitiya), families observed the traditional 'Dar Khane' ritual. On the following day, Bhadra Shukla Tritiya, the women took a holy dip in nearby water bodies and rivers, followed by a strict Nirjala (without food or water) fast to pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands and families.

Upholding these long-standing traditions, the Gorkha Women Society of Hojai gathered at the Satyanarayan Temple on Monday to offer prayers and perform rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

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