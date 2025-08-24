Gorkha Community celebrates Teej festival at Samar Dalani

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 3rd year Teej festival, one of the significant and important festivals of the women of the Gorkha community convened by Samridhi Mahila Gosthi was observed at Lakhangarh, Samar Dalani auditorium on Saturday with a day-long programme. The festival began with hoisting of the institutional flag by Debaki Bhandari, president of Samridhi Mahila Gosthi in the morning. The open session was held with Debaki Bhandari, president of Samridhi Mahila Gosthi in the chair.

The open session began with illumination of earthen lamps by Anu Boral followed by a chorus. Dipali Devi, ZPC member inaugurated the open session. Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur graced the occasion as a chief guest.

Addressing the session MLA Borthakur traced the origin of teej festival and its significance. Binita Gajurel, senior advocate of Biswanath court attended the open session as an appointed speaker. Addressing the session, Gajurel made an appeal to all women sections to put their hands and efforts together in preservation of cultural heritage and traditions.

The meeting was attended by Bobita Chetry, AP member, Shanataram Lama, president of No 2 Dakhin Nagsanka GP among others.

Also Read: Teej festival held at Samar Dalani, Jamugurihat

Also Watch: