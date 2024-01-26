Assam: National Voters’ Day celebrated to encourage eligible youths to enrol themselves in electoral roll

LAKHIMPUR: The National Voters’ Day was celebrated at Panigaon Om Prakash Dinodia (OPD) College on Thursday to encourage the young voters to take part in the electoral process. The Electoral Literacy Club of the college, following the suggestion issued from the Election Commission of India, organized a ceremonial programme in the conference hall to celebrate the event by laying stress on ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure’- this year’s theme of the National Voters’ Day. The programme was held under the management of Bijaylakshmi Das, the Coordinator of the Electoral Literacy Club of the college.

She also explained the significance of the National Voters’ Day. Attending the event as resource person, Mina Lahon, the Vice-Principal of the college explained about the importance of exercising the franchise. Another resource person Babul Barhoi, the Coordinator of the Internal Quality Assessment Cell of the college, while delivering his lecture about the ethical exercise of the franchise, pointed out that the new voters who had attained the age of 18 were showing less interest in getting enrolled in the electoral rolls. “The young voters should participate in electoral process. They have the right to elect the legislative members or the parliamentarians by exercising the franchise in ethical way,” Babul Barhoi said while appealing to the eligible youths, who reach the age of 18 on January 1, of each year, to get their names enrolled in the electoral roll. Bijaylakshmi Das further administered the pledge of the National Voters’ Day in the programme, which was attended by students, academic staff of the college.

