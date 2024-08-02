Assam: Gorkha Students Union Pays Homages to Rohit Chetry

Digboi: Following the death of the school student named Rohit Chetry in the hands of miscreants, members of the Gorkha Students Union paid their homages to the departed child.

A young school student named Rohit Chetry belonging to Sadiya was kidnapped and later murdered by miscreants based in Arunachal Pradesh. The incident cast a shadow of gloom on the entire region. A large number of members of the Digboi Gorkha Students Union paid homage to the departed Rohit Chetry after the incident. The members of the union lit candles and earthen lamps to remember Rohit Chetry at the Swahid Bedi or Martyrs’ Memorial. They also demanded that strict punishment be given to those responsible for the death of the student, adding that the union will not rest till the perpetrators of the incident pay for what they have done.

This unfortunate discovery was made after the young boy had been abducted by unidentified miscreants last week in Arunachal Pradesh. Rohit was kidnapped on July 22 while returning home from school near the Sunpura locality. The kidnappers called his father Noor Bahadur Chetry and demanded Rs 25 lakh for his son's release.

The ransom amount was later reduced to Rs 2-3 lakhs. However, the culprits threatened Rohit's father by warning that his son would be killed if the amount was not paid or if the police were alerted. Despite intensive search operations and efforts to negotiate with the abductors, the situation ended in tragedy.

Two suspects, identified as Najuso Tamai and Gobin Tamang, both hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, have been arrested in connection with this case based on an FIR lodged at Sunpura Police Station. The operation to nab them was led by the Tezu police in Arunachal Pradesh. A thorough interrogation was carried out, following which, the suspects admitted to the boy's murder and also disclosed the location where they had dumped his body.