Assam: Gossaigaon on Edge as Tensions Surge Over Youth's Death in Police Custody

GUWAHATI: Further unrest erupted on Gossaigaon, Assam with the death of a young man reportedly from police brutality on September 15.

The deceased young man was identified to be Bappi Dey, 35 years old, and the son of the late Surya Dey. Hailing from Pal Para, Gossaigaon Sadar town, Dey was a resident of this locality itself.

The incident has outraged the locals as they raise the questions of accountability and fairness with regard to the police action.

In preliminary reports, it was claimed that Bappi Dey suffered from a mental disorder. It was said that the whole incident started when he had been picked up by the police much before the afternoon itself.

This arrest followed on from an incident staged at the College Road in Gossaigaon Sadar town, in which Bappi allegedly damaged a man's vehicle. Witnesses pointed out that police action was hastily adopted to arrest him and were taken straight to the local police station.

Tragically, Bappi Dey died soon after being taken to the police station. The exact circumstances of his death are still unknown, but increasing accusations insinuate excessive force by the police may have been a factor in his death.

This has further heightened tensions in Gossaigaon with the general public demanding a detailed investigation into both the incident and the police's modus operandi while dealing with mentally fragile individuals.

So far, the local authorities have maintained a silence, but there is mounting pressure for a transparent and deep inquiry in the case.

Earlier, sensation was prevailed among the workers of the under-construction ethanol plant at Singimari village under Sipajhar Police Station in Darrang district following the death of a worker and injury to two others on Saturday.

Three workers accidentally fell down from about 25 meters high from the construction site of the plant owned by Kamakhya Bio Fuel Pvt Ltd. The deceased worker has been identified as Sariful Islam of Barpeta district and the injured are Osman Gani and Nijamuddin.

They were first taken to hospitals at Bezera and Sipajhar and later moved to GMCH for better treatment. The incident took place around 8:30 am.