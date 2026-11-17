A correspondent

NALBARI: The Assam Government will construct 8,000 new Anganwadi centres across the state, announced Social Welfare Minister Ajanta Neog during her visit to Nalbari on Monday.

The announcement came during an important review meeting of the Women and Child Development Department held at the conference hall of the Integrated District Commissioner's Office in Nalbari. The meeting was chaired by Minister Ajanta Neog and focused on ensuring proper nutrition for children and mothers and improving the quality of services delivered through Anganwadi centres.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed various aspects of maternal and child nutrition, infrastructure facilities at Anganwadi centres, services provided to beneficiaries and the progress of different departmental schemes. Emphasis was also laid on improving service delivery and ensuring that the benefits of government welfare programmes reach the intended beneficiaries.

MLA Narayan Deka, Nalbari District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary and officials and staff of the Social Welfare Department attended the meeting.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Minister Ajanta Neog announced that the state government would undertake the construction of 8,000 additional Anganwadi centres to strengthen the grassroots-level delivery of services related to child development and maternal care. She also urged Anganwadi workers and helpers to discharge their responsibilities with dedication, commitment and a spirit of service. Highlighting the vital role of Anganwadi centres in ensuring healthy child development and safeguarding maternal health, the minister stressed the need to make these services more effective and accessible across the state