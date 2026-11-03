Assam: Official Reviews Child Welfare Initiatives at Thangbanga Anganwadi Centre

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JAGIROAD: The Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Women & Child Development, Government of India, Nitishwar Kumar, on Monday visited Thangbanga Anganwadi Centre, under the Mayong ICDS Project at Jagiroad. During the visit, he interacted with the frontline functionaries and took stock of the activities and services being delivered at the centre, gaining insights into the implementation of various child development and welfare initiatives at the grassroots level. The District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and Circle Supervisors were also present during the visit.

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