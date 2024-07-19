Assam Government Announces Development Boost for Barak Valley and Bodoland Territorial Region

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has initiated a comprehensive plan to ensure rapid and sustained development in the Barak Valley. They also aim to develop the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). On Thursday Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah announced. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed two cabinet ministers to conduct three-day visits to the three Barak Valley districts—Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj—every month.

Minister Mallabaruah emphasized the Chief Minister’s commitment. It focuses on frequent ministerial visits for continuous development. He stated “For the continued and speedy development of Barak Valley, the chief minister has urged frequent ministerial visits. As guardian ministers, me along with Pijush Hazarika will continue to make regular visits. Additionally, it has been decided that every month, two ministers will visit the three Barak Valley districts for three days,”

These ministers will oversee the implementation of projects across all departments not just their own. They will be accompanied by officials. They will engage with local representatives including MLAs and MPs. Social organizations and other stakeholders will also be involved. Meetings with District Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs). These meetings will review ongoing developmental works and address any issues.

Minister Mallabaruah provided month-wise schedule of the visiting ministers. Ranjeet Kumar Dass in August, Atul Bora and Urkhao Gwra Brahma in September, Chandra Mohan Patowary and Keshab Mahanta in October, Ranoj Pegu and Ashok Singhal in November, Jogen Mohan and Sanjoy Kishan in December, Ajanta Neog in January, Bimal Bora and Nandita Garlosa in February.

In addition to the Barak Valley initiative, the Assam cabinet approved the release of funds under State Owned Priority Development (SOPD-G) for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The cabinet sanctioned the release of Rs 401.50 crore. This amount is half of Rs 800 crore allocated for the financial year 2024-25. This funding aims to ensure various developmental projects in BTR.