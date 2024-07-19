Assam To Get Three Industrial Parks After Central Government's Approval

GUWAHATI: In a significant push to bolster the industrial sector in Assam, the Central Government has approved the establishment of three industrial parks in Tingkhong, Tamulpur, and Karimganj under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises scheme.

The ambitious projects are part of a broader endeavour. The 12 visionary projects has been proposed with the aim of expanding the industrial sector in the North East with the Himalayan state of Sikkim also getting approval.

Three industrial projects are on the pipeline in Assam while Nagaland will receive five projects and four will be set up in Sikkim.