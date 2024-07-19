Assam To Get Three Industrial Parks After Central Government's Approval

GUWAHATI: In a significant push to bolster the industrial sector in Assam, the Central Government has approved the establishment of three industrial parks in Tingkhong, Tamulpur, and Karimganj under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises scheme.
The ambitious projects are part of a broader endeavour. The 12 visionary projects has been proposed with the aim of expanding the industrial sector in the North East with the Himalayan state of Sikkim also getting approval.
Three industrial projects are on the pipeline in Assam while Nagaland will receive five projects and four will be set up in Sikkim.
The industrial park in Tingkhong will be established at a cost of Rs. 25.1 crore, with the Central Government providing Rs. 13.50 crore and the state government infusing Rs. 11.51 crore.
On the other hand, the Kumarikata industrial park in Tamulpur will be developed at a cost of Rs. 21.65 crore, with Rs. 13.50 crore funded by the Central Government and the state government investing Rs. 8.15 crore.
A total investment of Rs. 18.74 crore will be pumped in for the Sephinjuri project in Karimganj, with the Central and State Governments contributing Rs. 13.50 crore and Rs. 5.24 crore respectively.
These visionary projects are expected to foster industrial growth in Assam and create employment opportunities in the region.
It will also develop the local economy and uplift the marginalized sections of society by providing them with jobs to support their livelihoods.
Meanwhile, in another groundbreaking development earlier this month, the land agreement for Tata Group’s semiconductor project in Morigaon district was finalized.
In the agreement signed at the Sub-Registrar’s office, Morigaon leased out 517.27 hectares of land to Tata Group for a period of 60 years.
Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt. Ltd. (“TSAT”) will set up a semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam. With a capacity of producing 48 million chips per day, this facility is being built for Rs 27,000 crore. Segments that will be covered are automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones.