Assam Government Appoints Archer Jayanta Talukdar As Deputy Superintendent Of Police

GUWAHATI: The Assam government approved the appointment of Arjuna Awardee archer Jayanta Talukdar as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) under the Home and Political Department.

The decision to confer him with this top post was taken during a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

The appointment was part of the Integrated Sports Policy of Assam, which came into existence to reward the sports achievers with government jobs as recognition of their accomplishments.

Jayanta Talukdar, born on March 2, 1986, has made significant contributions to Indian archery. He won an individual gold medal at the 2006 Archery World Cup and was also a part of the Indian team that won the silver medal at the 2004 Junior World Championships.