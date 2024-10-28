Assam Government Appoints Archer Jayanta Talukdar As Deputy Superintendent Of Police

GUWAHATI: The Assam government approved the appointment of Arjuna Awardee archer Jayanta Talukdar as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) under the Home and Political Department.
The decision to confer him with this top post was taken during a cabinet meeting on Sunday.
The appointment was part of the Integrated Sports Policy of Assam, which came into existence to reward the sports achievers with government jobs as recognition of their accomplishments.
Jayanta Talukdar, born on March 2, 1986, has made significant contributions to Indian archery. He won an individual gold medal at the 2006 Archery World Cup and was also a part of the Indian team that won the silver medal at the 2004 Junior World Championships.
He bagged a gold medal at the FITA Meteksan World Cup in 2006, becoming the first Indian archer to win gold at the event. He also secured a gold at the South Asian Games and a bronze in the team competition at the 2006 Asian Games.
Despite facing challenges in 2009, Talukdar secured the top ranking for the World Cup in Copenhagen. He represented India at the London Olympics in 2012, contending in both the men’s individual and team events, although the team faced early exits.
He won a bronze in the 2015 Asian Archery Championships with Deepika Kumari in the Recurve Mixed Team event.
He received the Arjuna Award in archery in August 2007 for his outstanding contributions to the sport.
