Assam Government Employees To Get Special Leave From Nov 6-10 To Spend Time With Parents, In-Laws

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has introduced a different kind of leave called Pitri Matri Vandana to encourage its employees to spend quality time with their parents and in-laws.
This commendable initiative offers a special casual leave for state government employees from November 6 to November 10, 2024.
This move aligns with the country's cultural ethos of honoring and caring for elderly family members.
The program enables employees to avail special leave period with public holidays like Chhath Puja on November 7, and the scheduled second Saturday and Sunday, creating an extended five-day break.
The idea behind it is to make employees dedicate their time to parents or parents-in-law and also to extend love, respect, and companionship to elders.
It is worth noting that this leave has not been given for personal activities unrelated to family care, ensuring its use aligns with the program’s core values.
Pitri Matri Vandana also enables employees in essential services to avail the leave in a phased manner, thereby ensuring uninterrupted services across the state. However, this unique leave is not applicable to employees without living parents or in-laws.
Applications and more details are available through the dedicated Pitri Matri Vandana portal at matripitrivandana.assam.gov.in.
