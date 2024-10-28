Assam Government Employees To Get Special Leave From Nov 6-10 To Spend Time With Parents, In-Laws

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has introduced a different kind of leave called Pitri Matri Vandana to encourage its employees to spend quality time with their parents and in-laws.

This commendable initiative offers a special casual leave for state government employees from November 6 to November 10, 2024.

This move aligns with the country's cultural ethos of honoring and caring for elderly family members.

The program enables employees to avail special leave period with public holidays like Chhath Puja on November 7, and the scheduled second Saturday and Sunday, creating an extended five-day break.

The idea behind it is to make employees dedicate their time to parents or parents-in-law and also to extend love, respect, and companionship to elders.