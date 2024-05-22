Assam Government Compensates Batadrava Victims, High Court Demands Action Against Police Officers

GUWAHATI: In a significant development the Assam Government has provided financial compensation to victims whose houses were demolished in Batadrava. This is in Nagaon district. The state government disclosed this information to the Gauhati High Court through an affidavit. It detailed the compensation awarded to six affected families. According to the affidavit two families with reinforced concrete (RCC) houses received Rs 12 lakh each. Four families residing in non-concrete houses were granted Rs 2.5 lakh each.

This move comes in response to the High Court's directive. It compensates the families affected by the demolitions following arson at the Batadrava police station. This occurred in May 2022 when the High Court had previously taken suo moto cognizance of the incident and accepted Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

However, the court also raised concerns regarding accountability of the police officers involved in the demolition. Despite ongoing investigations, the court noted that no action has been taken against responsible officials so far. The High Court emphasized the necessity of holding these officials accountable. It had earlier directed the state government to initiate punitive measures against them.

During the latest hearing the High Court questioned the Assam Government. It asked about the steps taken against the erring officers. The government has been given a three-week deadline. It must provide a detailed report on the punitive actions planned against those responsible for the demolitions.

The Batadrava incident led to the destruction of the homes and was triggered by an alleged arson attack on the Batadrava police station. In the aftermath, the authorities bulldozed the houses of affected families. This prompted widespread criticism and followed by a Legal scrutiny.

The compensation provided by government is seen as a step towards addressing the grievances of the affected families. The High Court emphasizes the importance of justice. Proper conduct by law enforcement agencies must be ensured.