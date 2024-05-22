Meghalaya: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council to Mediate Toll Dispute Between Hima Sohra and District Administration

SHILLONG: In the Khasi Hills, a dispute over toll collection has pitted the Hima Sohra against the district administration. This prompted intervention efforts by the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).



The controversy stems from conflicting directives. These are regarding the collection of customary tolls along specific road stretch, notably between Umdud and Zero Point. The High Court of Meghalaya's interim order. Issued on April 13 2022, the order permitted Hima Sohra to collect Rs 200 from trucks for road maintenance.





However, the district magistrate's recent imposition of indefinite prohibition on unauthorized toll collections in the district has complicated matters. Reports of illegal toll collections by Syiem of Sohra. These reports charge Rs 400 per export truck. This has sparked concerns over potential law and order issues.



The Syiem of Sohra, in response to the district magistrate's directive emphasized the legal ramifications of prohibiting toll collection authorized by the High Court. The closure of the road stretch has further exacerbated tensions. This is amid efforts to resolve unrest in Majai village.



Moreover, complaints of non-maintenance from Majai residents have prompted Office of the Syiem of Sohra to show-cause the Umdud-Zero Point Road maintenance contractor. The contractor, Tamdor Sing Nadon is under scrutiny.



In light of these developments, the KHADC has plans to engage with the district administration. They aim to mediate the dispute. The goal is to ensure compliance with the High Court's ruling. They also want to address concerns raised by the district magistrate regarding unauthorized toll collections and maintaining public order.



The District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills has directed the immediate resumption of exports. This involves the Majai Land Custom Station. The directive followed an unauthorized closure of the Umdud to Zero Point Road by the Syiem of Sohra.



As negotiations between the Hima Sohra and district administration continue, the stakeholders await a resolution.