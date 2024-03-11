Assam: Government Considers Introducing Meitei Script in Educational Institutions

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is considering introducing the Meitei script in state educational institutions to preserve, protect, and promote the linguistic identity of the Manipuris.
This move will enable students who are interested in accessing Manipuri literature and pursue higher education in Manipur using the Meitei/Mayek script.
Additionally, it will also enable candidates from Assam to apply for jobs in Manipur that require knowledge of the Meitei/Mayek script.
The decision was made during the state government’s cabinet meeting on March 10.
Among other key decisions made during the meeting, the government has decided to allocate Rs 131 crore for the beautification of the historic Rang Ghar in Sivasagar.
As part of the project, the government has proposed a site at Rupohi Pathar, on the northwest side of Rang Ghar, on a plot of land measuring 83 bighas and 2 katha.
In a significant development for the sports sector, the government has approved Rs 380.66 crore for the construction of an open stadium at Amingaon Sports Complex in Kamrup.
The stadium will include a state-of-art cricket stadium with seating for 10,000 spectators, as well as accommodations for international coaches (20 seats), national coaches (20 seats), and player hostels (96 each for boys and girls).
Meanwhile on Saturday, Oil India Limited (OIL), the Maharatna CPSE, witnessed a momentous occasion as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two flagship pipeline projects of the company in an august ceremony at Jorhat.
OIL upgraded the pumping capacity of 756 km, Barauni- Guwahati sector of its 1157 km. The oil pipeline of up to 3 MMTPA would help in meeting the supply of imported crude oil at the Bongaigaon and Guwahati refineries.
In another venture, the company replaced its 38km pipeline from Duliajan to Digboi, equipped with a new cathodic protection system and optical fiber communication-based network, which would facilitate the capacity enhancement of Asia’s oldest refinery, the Digboi refinery from 0.65MMTPA to 1MMTPA.
Both projects were completed at a total budget of Rs. 623 crore which would ensure safe, reliable, and eco-friendly transportation of the hydrocarbon molecules.
