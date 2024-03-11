Assam: Government Considers Introducing Meitei Script in Educational Institutions

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is considering introducing the Meitei script in state educational institutions to preserve, protect, and promote the linguistic identity of the Manipuris.

This move will enable students who are interested in accessing Manipuri literature and pursue higher education in Manipur using the Meitei/Mayek script.

Additionally, it will also enable candidates from Assam to apply for jobs in Manipur that require knowledge of the Meitei/Mayek script.

The decision was made during the state government’s cabinet meeting on March 10.