Manipur: Police Nabs KCP (PWG) Cadres for Extortion

IMPHAL: Manipur police, in its ongoing efforts to combat extortion activities, apprehended a member of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) in Imphal on Friday.

Over the past five days, the police have intensified their focus on KCP groups, leading to the arrest of four active cadres from various KCP factions. This resulted in the recovery of arms, ammunition, and a significant amount of cash.

The recent arrest on Friday is part of the Manipur police's increased crackdown on three distinct factions of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) in the valley areas over the past few days, according to police sources.

On Friday, the police arrested Md. Nawaz Khan (26) of Thoubal, an active member of the proscribed outfit KCP (PWG), in Imphal West District.