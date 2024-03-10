Manipur: Police Nabs KCP (PWG) Cadres for Extortion

IMPHAL: Manipur police, in its ongoing efforts to combat extortion activities, apprehended a member of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) in Imphal on Friday.
Over the past five days, the police have intensified their focus on KCP groups, leading to the arrest of four active cadres from various KCP factions. This resulted in the recovery of arms, ammunition, and a significant amount of cash.
The recent arrest on Friday is part of the Manipur police's increased crackdown on three distinct factions of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) in the valley areas over the past few days, according to police sources.
On Friday, the police arrested Md. Nawaz Khan (26) of Thoubal, an active member of the proscribed outfit KCP (PWG), in Imphal West District.
He was engaged in extorting money from pharmacy shops in the Imphal area. According to the police, they recovered one mobile phone and one wallet from his possession.
On Thursday, the police arrested two cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP — Taibanganba), identified as Yumnam Arvind, Mangangcha Singh (21), and Oinam Rakesh Meitei, along with Chingshangamba (20).
They also recovered two mobile handsets, two Aadhaar cards, Rs. 3370 in cash, and a four-wheeler car.
On Tuesday, Thokchom Iboyaima Singh (42), also known as Boyai, an active cadre of the proscribed KCP — (Lamyanba Khuman), was arrested from an area in Imphal West.
Earlier on Friday, an Indian Army officer was allegedly kidnapped from his residence in Thoubal district of Manipur on Friday.
The officer was identified as Konsam Kheda Singh, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) residing in Charangpat Mamang Leikei.
As per reports, Singh was on leave from duty when some miscreants forcibly entered his home at around 9 am and abducted him in a vehicle.
The motive behind the abduction is suspected to be related to extortion, as the family had previously received threats of this nature.
