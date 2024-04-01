Assam Government Declares Localized Public Holidays for Polling Dates

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government announced that there will be public holidays in specific areas during the three-phase Lok Sabha polls in the state.
The notification, issues under the authority of the governor, declared public holidays on April 19, 27 and May 7 in areas where polling is scheduled on those dates, in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881.
During the first phase on April 19, voting will take place in five areas: Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur.
Five candidates in total submitted their nominations in Jorhat. They are Arun Chandra Handique from the Sanatan Bharat Party, along with two independent candidates, Raj Kumar Duara and Baba Kurmi.
In Kaziranga, Tasa will be competing against Roselina Tirkey, a former MLA and Congress candidate who submitted her nomination on Tuesday.
Kaziranga, previously known as the Kaliabor constituency but renamed during the state’s redistriciting, has the highest number of candidates, with 12 in total. Nine of these candidates submitted their nominations on the last day.
BJP MLA and former minister Ranjit Dutta submitted his nomination from Sonitpur. He was joined by state party president Bhabesh Kalita and AGP’s Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya.
The polls in Assam will be held in three phases – April 19, April 26 and May 7.
The 14 constituencies of Assam have been divided into three phases for voting. The first phase scheduled for April 19 will include Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh.
In the second phase Diphu, Silchar, Karimganj, Darrang-Udalguri, and Nagaon will vote on 26 April. Lastly, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Dhubri will vote in the third phase on 7 May.
The CEC had earlier announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections in India. The voting will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1 and the counting of the votes will be taken on June 4.
