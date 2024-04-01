Assam Government Declares Localized Public Holidays for Polling Dates

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government announced that there will be public holidays in specific areas during the three-phase Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The notification, issues under the authority of the governor, declared public holidays on April 19, 27 and May 7 in areas where polling is scheduled on those dates, in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881.

During the first phase on April 19, voting will take place in five areas: Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur.

Five candidates in total submitted their nominations in Jorhat. They are Arun Chandra Handique from the Sanatan Bharat Party, along with two independent candidates, Raj Kumar Duara and Baba Kurmi.