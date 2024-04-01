Mizoram: World War II Hero Subedar Thanseia Dies at 102; Leaves Lasting Legacy

His bravery at Kohima, where he faces overwhelming challenges, played a significant role in an important allied victory that changed the course of the conflict in the East.

Even after retiring, Subedar Thanseia remained an inspiration, participating in veteran affairs and educational programs; he made a lasting impact on the community and the country he loved.

The heartfelt tributes from both military and civilian circles highlight the deep impact of Subedar Thanseia's life and service.

The source also said that as Northeast India mourns the loss of a beloved hero, it also honors his exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication to the nation’s cause.

Subedar Thanseia's legacy will stand as a testament to the bravery, leadership, and selflessness of all Indian soldiers who have served with distinction.

Additionally, they stated that his memory will always be a guiding light, inspiring future generations to embody the spirit of service and sacrifice that represents the best of humanity.