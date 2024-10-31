Assam Government Declares Restricted Holiday On 5th January Every Year To Observe Rongker Puja

GUWAHATI: In a significant announcement, the Assam Government has declared a restricted holiday on the 5th of January every year for the state government employees on the occasion of Rongker Karkli (Rongker Puja).

Rongker Puja, also known as the Rongker festival, is a celebration by the Karbi tribe of Assam to give thanks to God and ask for protection from evil. It's also a ritual to usher in peace, prosperity, and a good harvest.

The festival includes traditional dances, indigenous games, musical entertainment, and cultural performances.

The festival is celebrated in Karbi villages across the Karbi Anglong district. Communities contribute financially and in kind to cover the costs of the rites. At the end of the festival, the villagers come together to eat a meal and start the new year's work.