Environmental Protection Group Advocates For Environmental Awareness And A Green Diwali

GUWAHATI: The Environment Protection Group (EPG) held a press conference at the Press Club, Ambari, Guwahati, to raise urgent environmental concerns and announce the launch of the "Green Diwali" initiative.

This initiative aims to inspire citizens to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner, protecting our planet for future generations.

Addressing Global Environmental Threats

During the conference, EPG highlighted alarming global warming trends, the accelerating rate of carbon dioxide emissions, and the direct impacts of deforestation on Northeast India's climate.

Recent records show 13,681.16 hectares of forest land across Assam and neighboring states have been used for development projects, leading to significant environmental degradation. EPG emphasized the importance of preserving natural resources, curbing deforestation, and promoting environmental awareness across the region.