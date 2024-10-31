Environmental Protection Group Advocates For Environmental Awareness And A Green Diwali

GUWAHATI: The Environment Protection Group (EPG) held a press conference at the Press Club, Ambari, Guwahati, to raise urgent environmental concerns and announce the launch of the "Green Diwali" initiative.
This initiative aims to inspire citizens to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner, protecting our planet for future generations.
During the conference, EPG highlighted alarming global warming trends, the accelerating rate of carbon dioxide emissions, and the direct impacts of deforestation on Northeast India's climate.
Recent records show 13,681.16 hectares of forest land across Assam and neighboring states have been used for development projects, leading to significant environmental degradation. EPG emphasized the importance of preserving natural resources, curbing deforestation, and promoting environmental awareness across the region.
EPG has also introduced the "Green Diwali" campaign to encourage citizens to adopt eco- friendly practices during the festive season. This initiative includes:
Eco-Friendly Decorations: Embracing sustainable decorations, like clay diyas and natural materials, over synthetic and non-biodegradable products to reduce environmental impact.
Reducing Fireworks: Encouraging the community to limit traditional fireworks, which increase air and noise pollution, and to consider eco-friendly alternatives such as sparklers and noise-free options.
Tree Planting as a Celebration of Nature: Promoting tree planting as a meaningful way to celebrate Diwali, fostering a connection with nature, and enhancing local biodiversity.
Waste Management Awareness: Raising awareness about proper waste disposal and recycling, encouraging community members to segregate waste and participate in neighborhood clean-up drives.
Eco-Friendly Gifting: Advocating for sustainable gifting choices, such as handmade items or experiences, to support local artisans and reduce plastic waste.
EPG has called on government and local administrations to:
1. Stop indiscriminate deforestation and protect forested areas and wetlands. 2. Control the excessive use of chemicals in agriculture, ensuring safer food for the public.
3. Enhance environmental regulatory agencies to address these concerns effectively.
The organization plans to spread this campaign statewide, culminating in a large-scale event on Republic Day, 26 January 2025.
On this festive occasion, the Environment Protection Group (EPG) wishes the entire nation a very Happy Diwali and urges everyone to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner.
By reducing air pollution, we can all contribute to tackling the Air Pollution Index (API), ensuring we can breathe freely and celebrate a healthier future.
The Environment Protection Group (EPG) is committed to promoting health, wellness, and sustainable practices. Through initiatives like "Green Diwali," EPG aims to foster community engagement and environmental responsibility, ensuring a healthier planet for generations to come.
