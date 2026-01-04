Assam government distributes cheques to over 30,000 women entrepreneurs

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a landmark initiative to promote women-led economic empowerment, the Assam government on Friday distributed entrepreneurship cheques to more than 30,000 women under the Chief Minister's Women Entrepreneurship Scheme. The grand public event was held in the Borsola constituency.

Organized at the playground of Thelamara Higher Secondary School, the programme was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, Sonitpur Lok Sabha MP Ranjit Dutta, local MLA Ganesh Kumar Limbu, senior legislators, and district officials.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma described the Women Entrepreneurship Scheme as more than a welfare initiative, calling it a "symbol of dignity and respect" for women. He said no previous government had ever supported such a large number of women simultaneously, adding that the scheme has significantly enhanced women's social standing within families and society.

Criticizing the Congress party, Dr Sarma noted that earlier governments provided only token assistance, whereas the present administration has introduced transformative programmes such as Orunodoi, Nijut Moina, and women entrepreneurship schemes that enable financial independence. He revealed that 32 lakh women across Assam have already benefited from the entrepreneurship initiative. The Chief Minister also announced that all Orunodoi beneficiaries would receive a consolidated amount of Rs 8,000 in February, further strengthening support for economically vulnerable families.

Health Minister Ashok Singhal highlighted the broader transformation in Assam over the past five years, including the end of frequent bandhs, resolution of insurgency-related issues, and steady economic progress. He credited the Chief Minister's leadership for fostering inclusive development across communities.

MP Ranjit Dutta spoke about the convergence of Central and State welfare schemes and their impact on grassroots development.

On the sidelines of the programme, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for upgrading Tezpur Medical College Hospital into a super-speciality facility, inaugurated the Kharka Mini Stadium, and laid the foundation stone for the Chandranath Sharma Memorial Government Model College at Bihaguri, reinforcing the government's commitment to healthcare, education, and sports infrastructure.

Also Read: Assam Government Mandates Tax Compliance Self-Undertaking for Contractors