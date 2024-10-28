Assam Government Enforces Strict Regulations Against Illegal Housing On Tea Garden Land

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has come up with a rigorous measure to combat unauthorized construction on tea garden land as part of its Mission Bashundhara 3 initiative.

The new rules aim to regularize land occupancy while protecting the interests of indigenous people who have been residing on these plots of land before December 31, 2022.

The Justice (Retd.) Biplab Sharma Commission’s report has played a crucial role in shaping these regulations, which adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal construction within tea plantation areas.