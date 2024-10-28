Assam Government Enforces Strict Regulations Against Illegal Housing On Tea Garden Land

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has come up with a rigorous measure to combat unauthorized construction on tea garden land as part of its Mission Bashundhara 3 initiative.
The new rules aim to regularize land occupancy while protecting the interests of indigenous people who have been residing on these plots of land before December 31, 2022.
The Justice (Retd.) Biplab Sharma Commission’s report has played a crucial role in shaping these regulations, which adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal construction within tea plantation areas.
Under this initiative, any new structure constructed on tea garden land will now be deemed as a criminal offense, underscoring the government's commitment to safeguarding these vital agricultural spaces.
In an attempt to assist eligible residents, the government will provide a one-time relief option for individuals who have been residing on tea garden land prior to the cut-off date.
Those eligible will be able to acquire the land by paying a nominal 10% premium. However, these provisions will not be applicable to members of the tea plantation community constructing homes on their own allotted land, ensuring that local residents are not adversely affected by the new guidelines.
