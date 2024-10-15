Assam Government Injects Rs. 9,634 Crore To Upgrade Healthcare Services, Says CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has made significant progress in the healthcare sector in the recent years. The investments made in its infrastructure have been increased in the state, with a particular emphasis on enhancing the quality of treatment.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X handle to highlight the administration's commitment to provide quality healthcare services to the people of the state.

Assam has taken significant strides in its pursuit of bolstering the healthcare system in the recent years.

The government currently funds around 65% of the total health expenditure, which amounts to Rs. 9,634 crore, to support public health initiatives.