ASSAM: In a bid to revive and showcase the rich cultural and historical heritage of the Ahom dynasty, the Assam government has embarked on a major renovation of the iconic amphitheater at Shivsagar. This ambitious effort aims not only to rejuvenate the architectural wonder but also to make it stand out on the global tourist stage. "Preservation of indigenous monuments and traditions is a top priority of our government," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on social media, stressing the government's commitment to preserving indigenous monuments. He introduced himself at the Ban Fee foundation graceful opening of the theatre.

The sprawling project will cover a large area, totaling 83 bighas, of which 5 bighas are government land and 78 bighas have been leased from the community to ensure active participation. Built by the late Promotta Singh in 1744, the theater has the distinction of being the first theater in Asia. Originally functioning as a royal amphitheater, the Rongali Bihu festival featured cultural performances such as bull fights.

The Chief Minister pledged not only the beautification of Rang Ghar but also the safeguarding of tangible heritage sites in Sivasagar, including the construction of a state-of-the-art auditorium, gallery, MP theatre, and a heritage village on the acquired land. This holistic approach is part of the government's broader effort to protect and preserve significant sites like Charaideo Maidam and Lachit Maidam, with aspirations to include Charaideo Maidam in UNESCO’s list of world heritage sites.

The addition of the Rang Ghar is poised to boost tourism, providing visitors with an immersive experience of the history and culture of the Ahom era This strategic implementation reflects the government’s commitment to return have strengthened the historical sites of Assam and contributed to the global recognition of its rich heritage. The project will attract tourists from India and across the globe, strengthening the area’s status as a cultural and historical destination.