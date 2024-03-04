Assam: Government Launches Haj Suvidha App to Enhance Pilgrimage Experience

ASSAM : Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani has launched the Haj Suvidha app which provides many important services and information. The release event had coincided with the launch of the 2 day self-training program in New Delhi. The event was attended by over 550 trainers from various states and union territories of India.

Facilitating Travel Arrangements : The Haj Facility App is a digital service that aims to provide essential information and services such as training modules, flight information, accommodation, emergency helplines and other healthcare services directly at the fingertips of pilgrims. The app is developed by BISAG-N under the guidance of the Union Minister for Minority Affairs. The app is poised to become a "game changer" in the travel experience by providing solutions to common challenges faced by travellers.

Empowering The Passengers: With the launch of the Haj Suvidha application the pilgrims can now shift focus more on their spiritual journey thus reducing their worries about travel arrangements, baggage and other documents. This strategy aims to ensure better accessibility, strategic planning, faster complaint resolution and emergency management, thereby enhancing the overall travel experience.

Extensive support: In addition to the launch of the app, Irani also unveiled the Haj Guide-2024. This guide is designed to inform pilgrims about various aspects of the pilgrimage, with a special focus on the use of the Haj Facility App. It is printed in 10 languages ​​will be distributed to the Haj pilgrims to have ease and to facilitate their journey.

The commitment of the government: In her speech, Smriti Irani highlighted the government’s joined efforts to make the Haj pilgrimage a transparent, equitable, affordable, safe and spiritually enjoyable experience. She emphasized on the inclusion and safety and increased participation in the "Ladies Without Mehram" category.

Enhanced training : To make sure of having a complete travel experience, the government has increased the ratio of passengers from 1:300 to 1:150. This program also aims to provide comprehensive training for every Haj pilgrim in order to promote a safe, peaceful and comfortable pilgrimage. The successful launch of the Haj Facility App helps to mark an important step in stepping into the digital technology in order to streamline the business processes and also to enhance the travel experience of Haj pilgrims across the country.

