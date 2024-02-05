Assam: Three Manipur Cops Undergoing Training Injured In Scuffle

DERGAON: In an unfortunate incident, three trainees of Manipur police incurred injuries after a tussle broke out over dinner on Saturday night, Assam police informed.
The trio are undergoing training at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Assam's Dergaon.
As per the police, the scuffle unfolded when some of the trainees got involved in verbal abuse after one of them allegedly brought liquor from a local market in Dergaon.
A senior cop said that it was simply a brawl over distribution of dinner and this incident led to three of them sustaining injuries.
The injured cops were taken to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital and were discharged after the completion of their treatment, he added.
Reacting to this incident, Assam DGP GP Singh took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news.
"They (trainees) have been briefed in no uncertain terms to follow instructions and protocols of the training institute from drill to discipline to decorum. No scope would be presented to anyone to deviate from the principles that guide training in our academy. Any aberrant behavior would be corrected through tough training measures," the top cop's post read.
The Assam DGP also shared a few pictures of trainees sitting on the ground in the presence of a few top police officers.
He also assured that the matter is now resolved and added that the Range IGP and DIG Training are with the trainees.
Meanwhile, the Manipur police, via its official X handle, informed that a senior officer from their ranks is being deputed to Dergaon to take stock of the situation.
Their post said that the matter is being monitored by Manipur police on a real time basis and the situation is under control.
Notably, over 2000 new recruits of the 10th and 11th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) of Manipur are undergoing training at the police training center at Dergaon. The recruits hail from all the different communities of Manipur.
It is also worth noting that Manipur Police Personnel are usually trained at the Manipur Police Training Centre (MPTC) in Pangei. However, the new recruits were not enrolled for basic training due to the current situation in the state.