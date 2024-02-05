Assam: Three Manipur Cops Undergoing Training Injured In Scuffle

DERGAON: In an unfortunate incident, three trainees of Manipur police incurred injuries after a tussle broke out over dinner on Saturday night, Assam police informed.

The trio are undergoing training at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Assam's Dergaon.

As per the police, the scuffle unfolded when some of the trainees got involved in verbal abuse after one of them allegedly brought liquor from a local market in Dergaon.