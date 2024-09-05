Assam Government Launches Zero-Premium Health Insurance Scheme for State Employees

GUWAHATI: The Assam State government has rolled out a novel zero-premium health insurance scheme that would cover state staff and their families with cashless medical cover without burdening them with a premium. The welfare measure was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, citing the move as a facility to bring financial security to the staff in case of eventual medical exigencies.

“This is a unique initiative designed to provide state employees with financial security and peace of mind in times of medical emergencies,” Sarma said while launching the initiative.

More than four lakh state employees and their families would be facilitated through the zero-premium scheme for cashless treatment in a network of empanelled hospitals. Detailed coverage includes surgeries, critical illness, maternity care, and many other medical needs so that employees can focus on their health without concern about the cost of the treatment.

Importantly, the scheme extends its safety net even to emergency cases treated in non-empanelled hospitals. In such cases, the state would provide reimbursement for expenses, thus giving wider flexibility to ensure no employee is left without treatment in an emergency. It would cover both in-patient and out-patient expenses: from hospitalization to consultation, diagnostic tests, and medicines prescribed.

The state government has simplified the scheme with leading insurance companies and hospitals so that employees get hassle-free health care services. This will help ensure that high-quality medical care is made available to them without any delays in treatment.

Public sector employees and their unions have welcomed this move with both hands. The better healthcare provisions have been a long-standing demand of these groups, and for most, this zero-premium policy is a major breakthrough.

While making the healthcare burden easier, the Assam government, in serving not only to improve the wellbeing of its employees, boosts morale and productivity in the public sector. This scheme underlines a broad commitment to welfare and is seen to be emulated by other states.