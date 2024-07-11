Assam Government Mandates Proficiency In Local Language For State Government Jobs

GUWAHATI: In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that proficiency in the local language will be compulsory for the selection of all government jobs.

This decision comes in the wake of a backlash against a recent notification issued by the Higher Education Department, which exempted the requirement of a Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) for certain positions in colleges.

The Assam CM highlighted that the PRC, which can be obtained after residing in Assam for just three years, is inadequate to safeguard the rights of the local populace.