Assam Government Mandates Proficiency In Local Language For State Government Jobs
GUWAHATI: In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that proficiency in the local language will be compulsory for the selection of all government jobs.
This decision comes in the wake of a backlash against a recent notification issued by the Higher Education Department, which exempted the requirement of a Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) for certain positions in colleges.
The Assam CM highlighted that the PRC, which can be obtained after residing in Assam for just three years, is inadequate to safeguard the rights of the local populace.
CM Sarma asserted that a PRC alone cannot guarantee the protection of the rights of local people and emphasized the necessity of local language proficiency as a more effective measure.
As per the recent circular from the Assam Higher Education Department dated July 4, a PRC will not be required for the appointment of Assistant Professors, librarians, and Grade III and IV employees in colleges.
This order clearly did not go down well, particularly from the All Assam Students Union (AASU), which demanded its immediate repeal and urged the government to refrain from neglecting the interests of the local population.
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu responded to the criticisms by clarifying on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the notice was issued without the approval of the government.
"The Notice pertaining to Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) was issued by the Director of Higher Education without approval of the government. The DHE has been instructed to withdraw the notice immediately," he stated.
In this regard, the Assam CM ordered an inquiry to find out the reason behind the Director of Higher Education issuing the circular without government approval, adding that such decisions should only originate from the government and not from a directorate.
"Enquire further on what authority the Director of Higher Education issued this circular. Such a circular could only have been issued by the Government, not by a directorate," CM Sarma said on X.