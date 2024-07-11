Assam Cabinet Approves Voluntary Retirement Scheme for ASAMB Employees

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet has decided to offer Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) to the employees of the Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board (ASAMB). This decision comes in response to the board's ongoing financial difficulties. These difficulties have prevented it from becoming self-sustainable. Since 2020 it hasn't ensured regular salaries for its employees.

Announcing the decision, Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu highlighted the pressing financial issues faced by ASAMB. "The Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board has not attained self-sustainability. Since 2020 the employees have not been able to get regular salaries," Pegu stated.

The government has therefore offered VRS to 612 regularized employees. This includes 147 contractual employees. There are also 16 fixed-pay employees. As part of the scheme the government will provide additional 10 percent on the calculated VRS amount as goodwill gesture. This move is intended to provide financial assistance and stability to the affected employees.

Pegu elaborated on the financial commitment involved noting that total fund for the VRS exercise will amount to Rs 154 crore. This will be paid by the state government. Employees interested in availing of the VRS can submit their applications within 45 days. This will initiate the process.

The decision has been taken to remove the air of uncertainty regarding the employees' salaries. No decision has been taken on the future and dissolving the board. The employees not receiving salaries will get some amount They can re-establish themselves elsewhere, Pegu explained

The Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board was established as an apex body. It oversees and controls the Market Committees in the state. However, due to financial inefficiencies, it has struggled to maintain operations. It has also struggled to ensure regular payment of salaries to its staff. The VRS scheme aims to mitigate hardships. It offers employees an opportunity to seek alternative employment or retirement with financial support.