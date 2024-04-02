Assam: Government Officials Trapped Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe; 3 Arrested

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown on corruption, the trap laid by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam turned out to be fruitful as three government officials were arrested for allegedly accepting bribe.
As per reports, an accountant employed at the office of the District Agricultural Officer in Jorhat district was caught red-handed by the officials of the anti-corruption cell in the first trap.
Officials have identified the government official as Rani Bora, who was apprehended after she took the demanded money as bribe from her co-worker inside the office premises for processing travelling allowance of the complainant.
The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news.
"Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Rani Bora, Accountant of O/O the District Agricultural Officer, Jorhat, after she accepted demanded bribe in the office for processing travelling allowance of the complainant," wrote the post.
In the second trap, the sleuths of the anti-corruption cell arrested two employees working in the office of the Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO) on bribery charges in Assam's Dhubri district.
The two government officials who were trapped in Dhubri's Golakganj have been identified as a senior assistant going by the name of Dapendra Nath Brahma and BEEO Naba Krishna Roy.
Brahma was reportedly caught accepting a bribe in cahoots with Roy for updating the service book of the complainant.
"2nd trap of the day! @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Dapendra Nath Brahma, Senior Assistant, O/O the BEEO, Golakganj, Dhubri, after he accepted bribe in conspiracy with Naba Krishna Roy, BEEO for updation of service book of the complainant," the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption wrote on 'X'.
"In the same trap operation, Naba Krishna Roy, Block Elementary Education Officer, Golokganj, Dist- Dhubri, has also been apprehended for demanding bribe in conspiracy with the Senior Assistant," the post added.
Meanwhile, separate cases have been filed in connection to the two incidents. The aforementioned public servants have been arrested as substantial evidence have been found against them and necessary legal follow up action is underway.
