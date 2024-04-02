Assam: Government Officials Trapped Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe; 3 Arrested

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown on corruption, the trap laid by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam turned out to be fruitful as three government officials were arrested for allegedly accepting bribe.

As per reports, an accountant employed at the office of the District Agricultural Officer in Jorhat district was caught red-handed by the officials of the anti-corruption cell in the first trap.

Officials have identified the government official as Rani Bora, who was apprehended after she took the demanded money as bribe from her co-worker inside the office premises for processing travelling allowance of the complainant.